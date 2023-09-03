VCK chief Thirumavalavan backs Udayanidhi's statement on 'Sanatana Dharma'; cites Ambedkar, Periyar

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has backed DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin's controversial remark on Sanatana Dharma.

Thirumavalavan quoted Dr B R Ambedkar and said, "'Sanatana Dharma' or Hindu Dharma, is a contagious disease. It should be eradicated and annihilated in future. Then only we can attain equality among the people. So, Minister Udhayanidhi spoke about the ideology of Periyar, the ideology of Ambedkar, ideology of equality. So this is not against the Hindu community. We are opposing and criticising Sangh Parivar's agenda. Their agenda is nothing but Hindutva. So we are not against Hindus. We are against Hindutva which is the political agenda of BJP and RSS..."