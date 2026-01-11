Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay to appear before CBI in Delhi on Jan 12 over Karur case, party seeks security

On January 6, officials said CBI has issued notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiIndian PoliticsVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us