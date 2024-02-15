'Won’t be cowed by childish behaviour': Stalin on Governor Ravi skipping TN Assembly address

“He behaved in a manner that he wanted to use the Assembly as well for his political activities. Is it (not reading the speech) an action that insults the Tamil Nadu Assembly which boasts of a 100-year-old tradition? Is it not an action that is indifferent to the people of Tamil Nadu?” Stalin asked.

The Chief Minister sought to know whether the Governor’s action is a “blot” on the Constitution of India under which he took oath, while reminding Ravi that the DMK has overcome “several obstacles” in its 75 years of existence.

“My name is Stalin. That too, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. We are determined to raise our voice against fascism and autocracy in India. We won’t get scared by such childish behaviour. My answer to such people is let the admirers admire, and scoffers. I will never be scared,” Stalin added.

This was Stalin’s first reaction to the Governor refusing to read his speech and storming out of the House even before the national anthem was played.

Monday’s developments in the Assembly escalated the tensions between the state government and the Raj Bhavan who have been at loggerheads over a host of issues, including on bills passed by the Assembly and regarding appointment of vice-chancellors to state-funded universities.

In his reply, the Chief Minister also accused the Union Government of not releasing funds for Opposition-ruled states on time and expressed the hope that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami will join his administration’s fight for state’s right now that his AIADMK is no longer in an alliance with the BJP.