Amit Shah speaks to Telangana CM on rain situation in state, assures Centre's help

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on 'X' said "Informed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings."