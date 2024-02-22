BJP hits road for Lok Sabha campaign with 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatra' in Telangana; Congress, BRS trail behind

Riding high on the impressive strike rate in just concluded assembly polls, wherein BJP improved its vote share by almost seven percent, the Saffron Party seems energised and much ahead of their rivals—Congress & BRS, in terms of voter outreach for Lok Sabha Polls.

BJP won eight assembly segments, securing 13.90 per cent vote share in the 2023 assembly polls.

In order to take the 'early mover' advantage even before schedule announcement for Lok Sabha polls, BJP launched its high decibel campaign - 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatra' on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day-campaign, the yatra were being simultaneously held in five different parts of the state and received good response especially in the north Telangana region, from where the party had won seven seats in 2023 assembly polls.

Prominent national leaders of the party, including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, union ministers, BL Sarma and Purushottam Rupala had launched the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatras' on Tuesday in five varied parts of the state.

For operational convenience, the BJP state unit has divided Telangana into five clusters and 'star leaders' have been assigned to each cluster to lead the campaign yatra in the respective region.