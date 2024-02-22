BJP hits road for Lok Sabha campaign with 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatra' in Telangana; Congress, BRS trail behind

Riding high on the impressive strike rate in just concluded assembly polls, wherein BJP improved its vote share by almost seven percent, the Saffron Party seems energised and much ahead of their rivals—Congress & BRS, in terms of voter outreach for Lok Sabha Polls.
BJP won eight assembly segments, securing 13.90 per cent vote share in the 2023 assembly polls.
In order to take the 'early mover' advantage even before schedule announcement for Lok Sabha polls, BJP launched its high decibel campaign - 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatra' on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day-campaign, the yatra were being simultaneously held in five different parts of the state and received good response especially in the north Telangana region, from where the party had won seven seats in 2023 assembly polls.
Prominent national leaders of the party, including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, union ministers, BL Sarma and Purushottam Rupala had launched the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatras' on Tuesday in five varied parts of the state.
For operational convenience, the BJP state unit has divided Telangana into five clusters and 'star leaders' have been assigned to each cluster to lead the campaign yatra in the respective region.
This comes at a time when both Congress and BRS are yet to get their act together. While BRS had held a massive public meeting recently in Nalgonda (which they called it non political meeting) to protest Congress government's handing over of common projects to Centre controlled KRMB, the zest mellowed, as one can see not much activity around.
BRS working president, K T Rama Rao was seen holding Lok Sabha segment wise review meetings with the party leaders to do the postmortem of the assembly results. Congress, it is learnt, is currently focusing on candidates selection.
“The earlier Congress regime was full of scams. Sonia Gandhi had enmassed around Rs 12 lakh crores during the UPA rule. Congress had looted the country. Whereas Narendra Modi has been delivering corruption free governance taking the country towards development. He has not taken even a single day off in the last ten years. Modi has been striving for this country,” said Union Minister Kishan Reddy , on Wednesday, in Devarakadra town.
Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member and party's national OBC Morcha head, P Laxman, MPs Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Aravind, former ministers, Eatela Rajender and DK Aruna have been on the forefront, leading these Yatras.
The 'Vijay Sankalp Yatras' have been planned from Bhuvanagiri to Secunderabad under Bhaghyalakshi cluster, Muktal to Nalgonda under Krishnamma cluster, from Bhadhrachalam to Mulugu under Kakatiya Bhadrakali cluster, Muddhole to Bodhan under Komarama Bheem cluster and Raja Rajeswara cluster from Tandur to Karimnagar.
Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to participate in one of these Yatras on Feb 24.
Prime minister Narendra Modi may also participate on the concluding day of the Vijay Sankalp Yara on March1.