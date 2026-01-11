Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

BJP's Sanjay Kumar challenges Owaisi to make hijab-clad woman as AIMIM chief

The union minister alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 14:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiBandi Sanjay Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us