<p>Chevella: The Chevella bus tragedy has cast a deep shadow over Vaddera Galli in Tandur, Vikarabad district, Telangana, where three young sisters who had come home for their elder sister's wedding were among those killed.</p><p>Their father, Ellayya Goud, had accompanied them to board a morning train to Hyderabad, where they were pursuing their studies. When the train was delayed, he took them to the Tandur bus stand instead and put them on the ill-fated RTC bus. The family had celebrated the wedding of the eldest daughter, Anusha, on October 17.</p><p>The second daughter, Tanusha, was pursuing an MBA; the third, Saipriya, was in her final year at Koti Women's College, while the youngest, Nandini, had just begun her first year of college. Their devastated mother, Ambika, remained inconsolable, unable to accept that the daughters she hoped to welcome home again will never return. Among the victims were also a young mother and her 10-month-old baby.</p><p>"I never imagined this would happen. I only feared they might be late reaching Hyderabad if they waited for the delayed train, so I took them to the bus stand," said Ellayya Goud, who works at a private travel company.</p><p>The Chevella bus accident plunged numerous families into mourning. The collision claimed the lives of Lakshmi and Bandeppa, a couple from Hajipur in Tandur mandal. When their two daughters learned that their parents, who had gone to the hospital, would never return, their cries broke the hearts of onlookers at the Chevella Government Hospital.</p><p>As the two little girls wept uncontrollably, everyone around was moved to tears. The hospital premises echoed with the wails of grieving relatives, some mourning their parents, others their children, their anguish piercing to anyone who heard them.</p><p>A boy who survived the horrific crash described the terrifying moments. He had lost his father, Hanumant, in the tragedy while they were traveling from Tandur to the ENT Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment of his ear pain. They had boarded the bus after missing the train and left at 4:30 am. He recalled bodies scattered everywhere after the high-speed collision. An infant, who had been cradled safely in the mother's lap, lost its life in her arms.</p>