Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha withdraws plea challenging her arrest from SC

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday withdrew her plea from the Supreme Court challenging ED summons in Delhi excise irregularities case in view of her arrest.

The plea filed by the BRS leader was scheduled to be heard in the apex court today.

Meanwhile, the leader has filed a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court and also challenged her remand, as per the news agency ANI.

The plea said, the remand order does not adhere to Article 141 which states that the law declared by the Supreme Court shall be binding on all courts within the territory of India.

K Kavitha in her plea also challenged section 19 (1) of the PMLA Act.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha was on Saturday remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 23 in the case.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)