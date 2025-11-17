<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to the Telangana speaker for not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.</p>.<p>On July 31, a top court bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai had directed the assembly speaker to decide in three months the disqualification matter of the 10 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharat-rashtra-samithi">Bharat Rashtra Samithi</a> (BRS) MLAs.</p>.<p>The CJI-led bench termed the non-compliance of its earlier directions as the “grossest kind of contempt” while issuing notices to the speaker and others on the pleas filed by the BRS leaders.</p>.<p>The bench, however, exempted Telangana Speaker and others from personal appearance before it till further orders.</p>.Congress won Jubilee Hills as BRS did not work as per people's expectations: Kavitha.<p>The bench also issued notice on a separate plea filed on behalf of the office of the speaker seeking extension of time by eight more weeks to decide the disqualification pleas.</p>.<p>Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing along with lawyer Sravan Kumar for the office of the speaker, said they were seeking extension of time.</p>.<p>The hearing on four disqualification pleas are completed and in three cases recording of evidence has concluded, said one of the lawyers.</p>.<p>“This should have been concluded…This is the grossest kind of contempt…It is for him to decide where he wants to celebrate the new year,” the CJI said.</p>.<p>The bench has now posted the matters for further hearing after four weeks.</p>.Hyderabad Police Commissioner warns of fake social media account in his name.<p>Rohatgi assured the bench that he would personally convey the feelings of the court to the office of the speaker and hopefully, decisions will be taken in four weeks.</p>.<p>On November 10, the top court agreed to hear on November 17, the petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Telangana speaker.</p>.<p>The contempt plea stems from the apex court’s July 31 judgment, delivered by a bench of the CJI and Justice AG Masih, in a batch of writ petitions filed by BRS leaders KT Rama Rao, Padi Kaushik Reddy, and KO Vivekanand.</p>.<p>The top court reiterated that the speaker acts as a tribunal while deciding disqualification pleas under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and consequently does not enjoy “constitutional immunity”.</p>.<p>The Tenth Schedule deals with provisions on disqualification on the grounds of defection.</p>