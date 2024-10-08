Home
ED questions former Indian cricketer Azharuddin in HCA money laundering case

The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was first asked to depose before the agency on October 3 but he sought deferment of the notice and asked for a fresh date.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:22 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 11:22 IST
