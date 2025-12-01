<p>Kolkata: A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the office of the West Bengal CEO on Monday, triggering loud protests by members of a BLO forum, who have been demonstrating there over alleged excessive workload during the ongoing SIR exercise, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>As Adhikari, accompanied by several BJP MLAs, arrived at the CEO's office to meet officials, protesting members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee started shouting slogans and tried to breach police barricades, he said.</p>.<p>They have been demanding relief from "excessive workload" by extending the SIR deadline by another two months and compensation for the next of kin of deceased BLOs.</p>.BJP demands audit of 1.25 crore entries in West Bengal SIR enumeration.<p>The protests continued even as Adhikari and other BJP MLAs entered the office to meet Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta.</p><p>Police had erected multiple layers of barricades and deployed additional forces ahead of the visit of Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the assembly.</p><p>However, minutes after the BJP delegation entered the CEO's office premises, protesters tried to break through the barricades, insisting that they too be allowed inside to submit a memorandum.</p><p>Members of the committee shouted “go back” slogans targeting the opposition leader, triggering sharp verbal exchanges with BJP workers who had also gathered outside.</p>.<p>Officials said the BJP delegation was scheduled to raise concerns related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state</p>