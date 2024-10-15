Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Foundation laid for Indian Navy's second VLF radar station in Telangana for submarine communication

VLF radio waves that operate within the 3-kilohertz to 30-kilohertz frequency range are capable of reaching diesel-electric and nuclear submarines submerged 20 to 30 meters.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 13:13 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndian NavyTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us