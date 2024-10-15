Foundation laid for Indian Navy's second VLF radar station in Telangana for submarine communication

<p>Hyderabad: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Indian Navy's Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Telangana's Vikarabad on Tuesday. This VLF station of the Indian Navy is the second one in the countryand will be built on the 2,900 acres within the Dhamagundam forest area of Vikarabad.</p><p>The Indian Navy currently operates one such radar station in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. At a time when the Indian Navy is bolstering its arsenal and submarine capabilities on the eastern seaboard in the Indian Ocean region. The Vikarabad VLF station will enhance submarine communication.</p><p>VLF radio waves that operate within the 3-kilohertz to 30-kilohertz frequency range are capable of reaching diesel-electric and nuclear submarines submerged 20 to 30 meters. Vikarabad forest area has been identified for the VLF station due to its geographical advantages like high altitude, no mountains in the vicinity, etc.</p><p>The facility will be built at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore and play a pivotal role in strengthening the Naval communication infrastructure, enabling reliable and secure transmission over long distances.</p><p>Rajnath Singh asserted that the high-tech VLF station, once operational, would not just be a military establishment, but a strategic asset of national importance.</p>.Sivamani takes over as new Director General of Indian Coast Guard.<p>“Effective coordination between men and machines is becoming extremely important in view of the evolving methods of warfare. This VLF station is being built with the vision of securing our maritime interests. It will ensure secure and real-time communication between our ships and submarines with the command centres of the Armed Forces. A fool-proof communication proves to be a decisive factor between victory and defeat. Without real time communication, we cannot gain an edge despite having adequate equipment or manpower,” Rajnath Singh said.</p><p>Further highlighting the significance of a strong communication system, the defence minister termed it as pivotal for coordination in any complex operation. He emphasised that a clear and secure communication channel not only helps in timely and effective decision making, but also an important medium to convey the orders of the command to the field formations and obtain the feedback.</p><p>Rajnath Singh added that if soldiers are fully informed in a battlefield or an operational environment, their morale and unity receive a major boost, enhancing both safety and strategy. “During crisis management, a clear communication channel is the key. It becomes even more necessary when the situation is dynamic and the response time is very less. These things are historically proven. We’re learning from the past and striving for future security and prosperity,” he added.</p><p>Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that the project is set to herald a new chapter in Indian Navy's communication capabilities by ensuring a secure, robust, responsive, and reliable command, control and communication network across the oceans. He added that the facility, once completed, would complement the existing VLF station at INS Kattabomman, in Tirunelveli.</p><p>“This VLF station would play an important role in enabling the seamless secure worldwide communication, including most importantly, with our dived submarines, thus ensuring their stealth and enhanced effectiveness. May it stand tall, as a testament to the strength and standing of our nation today, and the unwavering commitment of our Navy to protect and promote our National Maritime Interests - Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow,” the Chief of the Naval Staff said.</p><p>Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy too took part in the foundation laying ceremony of the VLF station.</p>