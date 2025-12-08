<p>Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received three bomb threats to flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said.</p>.<p>The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa’s (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.</p>.Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight receives bomb threat, lands safely.<p>Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday.</p>.<p>"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.</p>.<p>Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.</p>.<p>Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>Emirates flight and IndiGo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.</p>.<p>Madina–Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport. </p>