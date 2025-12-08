Menu
Hyderabad airport receives three bomb threats for incoming flights

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa’s (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 05:50 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 05:50 IST
