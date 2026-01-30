<p>Hyderabad: A purported phone conversation of a man who died in the recent fire at a furniture showroom here, pleading for help as the blaze broke out, surfaced on Friday.</p>.<p>In the audio, Imtiaz, a driver associated with the showroom, was heard telling someone outside that he was unable to escape the fire.</p>.<p>"All three of us, including two children, will die. There is no exit here," a distressed Imtiaz said, seeking rescue.</p>.Rescue efforts continue after fire erupts in commercial building in Hyderabad.<p>On the day of the fire, Imtiaz and others were trapped in one of the cellars of the building as the flames raged.</p>.<p>While the person on the other end advised him to move to the second cellar to escape, Imtiaz said he could not find a way out. The sounds of children gasping for breath can also be heard in the recording.</p>.<p>When contacted, a police official said the audio had come to their notice, but its authenticity needs to be verified.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy completes Harvard leadership programme.<p>Five people, including two children and an elderly woman, died of "asphyxiation" after a fire broke out on January 24 in the four-storey building housing a furniture shop at Nampally.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency said in a post on 'X' that fire safety inspections continued for a second day, leading to the sealing of six furniture shops across the city by HYDRAA, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the fire department, and other authorities for safety violations.</p>