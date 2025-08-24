Menu
Hyderabad: Man kills pregnant wife, chops body parts, throws them in Musi river

DCP (Malkajgiri Zone) P V Padmaja said that the accused packed the body parts separately in small plastic covers and went to the river three times to throw the pieces.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 10:35 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 10:35 IST
