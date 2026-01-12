<p>Hyderabad: Amid Sankranti festivities, Hyderabad police have ramped up vigilance against Chinese manja, a banned kite string that endangers the environment, birds, and human lives. </p><p>In a special four-day drive from January 8 to 11, they seized 2,150 bobbins worth Rs 43 lakhs, registered 29 cases, and arrested 57 people involved in its sale.</p><p>Over the past month, the crackdown has yielded 132 cases, 8,376 bobbins confiscated worth Rs 1.68 crore, and 200 arrests total. Kite flying is synonymous with Sankranti in Hyderabad, but Chinese manja remains a dangerous outlier.</p><p>Made from synthetic fibers like nylon or polypropylene it is coated with abrasive materials powdered glass, metal dust such as aluminum oxide or zirconia, and glue mixtures making it far stronger than traditional cotton threads and capable of slicing rival kites.</p><p>Manufacturers dip the thread in a paste of cooked rice, glue, color, and fine glass powder, then loop it between poles for even application.</p><p>Recent incidents highlight the risks as four bikers suffered serious neck injuries in the past few weeks. In 2024, an Army jawan tragically died after Chinese manja slit his throat while riding his scooty on a flyover.</p>.Telangana: Police register case against nine after 300 stray dogs killed.<p>The Telangana government imposed an outright ban in 2016, with heightened enforcement during Sankranti. The National Green Tribunal reinforced this nationwide in July 2017. Illicit supplies still flow from Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh via buses and trains.</p><p>“Chinese manja is a silent killer that has caused serious injuries and even deaths among pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, birds, and animals," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. </p><p>"We have formed special teams to curb its illegal manufacture, storage, transport, and sale. Anyone found dealing in it will face strict legal action taken very seriously. A timely intervention can prevent tragedy. Let us celebrate the kite festival safely and humanely,” said Sajjanar.</p><p>He added that kites should soar in the sky, not in innocent lives. “Chinese manja doesn't break it severs human necks and bird wings. Your fleeting joy should not become inconsolable sorrow in someone else's home. Selling or using banned Chinese manja invites strict action, without fail. Celebrate the festival as a festival, not by taking lives,” he said.</p><p>Sajjanar also urged the public not to buy Chinese manja, even if sold cheaply.</p>