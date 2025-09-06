<p>Hyderabad: Former Telangana irrigation minister T Harish Rao, whom former BRS leader K Kavitha had accused of corruption during her father K Chandrashekar Rao's tenure as chief minister, said he would leave those allegations to her wisdom.</p><p>Rao, who was out of the country when Kavitha leveled serious allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. He stated that his life was an open book.</p><p>"My 25-year-long political journey is like an open book before the Telangana people. Her comments were the same allegations that some political parties have been making against me for some time now. Why did she make those allegations? I leave it to her wisdom," said Harish Rao in his first public reaction to Kavitha's comments.</p>.Maharashtra Police bust major drug syndicate in Telangana; raw material worth Rs 12,000 cr seized.<p>He also said that his role and dedication in achieving Telangana statehood and in working for the state's development after its formation under KCR's leadership are known to all. He alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is destroying the systems built during KCR's 10-year rule.</p><p>After Kavitha called her cousins Harish Rao and Joginapally Santosh Kumar "anacondas of corruption," she was suspended by the BRS. Subsequently, she quit the party and also submitted her resignation from the MLC position.</p>