Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

K Kavitha hits out at BRS, says party's Constitution a 'joke'

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Kavitha, who was often overcome by emotions, also said she was not party to certain unpopular decisions during the BRS rule.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaBRSK Kavitha

Follow us on :

Follow Us