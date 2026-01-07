Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

'Gangster' accused in murder case of sarpanch in Amritsar killed in police encounter

Harnoor Singh, a gangster working with criminal operatives Afridi and Prabh Dassuwal, was killed in the police encounter, officials said.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 00:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 00:48 IST
India NewsPunjabAmritsar

Follow us on :

Follow Us