KCR appears before judicial panel probing Kaleshwaram project 'irregularities'

<p>Hyderabad: BRS supremo and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appeared before the Justice PC Ghose Commission in Hyderabad on Wednesday as part of the inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He arrived at BRK Bhavan, where the questioning took place under tight security with restrictions imposed within a 200-meter radius.</p><p>The Kaleshwaram Commission questioned KCR as the 115th witness. Citing illness, the former Chief Minister requested that no one be present during the questioning. Justice P C Ghose accommodated KCR's request and conducted the session without media or other attendees present. KCR reportedly submitted a detailed report on matters related to the Kaleshwaram project. Sources indicated that the commission posed 18 questions to KCR during the session.</p><p>In preparation for his appearance before the commission, KCR held extensive consultations over the past few days. Former Minister T Harish Rao met with him several times, and KCR discussed the matter with lawyers and retired engineers to prepare necessary details, information, and documents.</p><p>Harish Rao had also appeared before the P C Ghose panel a few days earlier. Travelling directly from his residence in Erravalli, KCR reached the commission office at BRK Bhavan in the morning.</p><p>During KCR's questioning, hundreds of BRS leaders and activists gathered on all roads leading to the building, though only nine BRS leaders were permitted inside BRK Bhavan alongside KCR. As per his request, no one accompanied him during the actual questioning session, which lasted nearly an hour.</p><p>The inquiry stems from the Congress government's decision to investigate the Kaleshwaram project after coming to power. The government appointed the P C Ghose judicial commission to probe allegations of large-scale irregularities in the construction of the previous BRS government's Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram irrigation project. Alleged widespread corruption in this massive project became one of Congress's major campaign narratives during the 2023 Assembly polls, which saw the party overthrow the 10-year BRS regime and secure power for the first time in Telangana.</p>