KCR appears before judicial panel probing Kaleshwaram project 'irregularities'

The commission has questioned a number of engineers and other officials, especially of the irrigation department, in the last about one year since its probe began.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 07:25 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 07:25 IST
