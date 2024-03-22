Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS announces two more candidates, fields ex IAS, IPS officers

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday announced two more candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.
Former IAS officer Venkatram Reddy will contest from Medak while ex-IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar who recently quit BSP and joined BRS is being fielded from Nagarkurnool.
With this, the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party has announced candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17 in Telangana.
Praveen Kumar unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in November last year when he was heading the state unit of the Mayawati-led party. He quit the BSP on March 16.
Venkatram Reddy is currently an MLC.
(Published 22 March 2024, 13:03 IST)