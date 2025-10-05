Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Man accused of trying to steal two-wheeler set ablaze by villagers in Telangana, three held

Police said that the man is stated to be in critical condition with 70% burns.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 16:46 IST
India NewsCrimeTelanganaFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us