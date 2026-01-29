Menu
Phone tapping case: Former Telangana CM KCR served notice to appear before SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) asked KCR, as Rao is addressed, to appear before it here on January 30.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:09 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsBRSK Chandrasekhar Rao

