Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Possibility of working with Congress will be decided by month-end, says Y S Sharmila

Sharmila also said she would tour across all assembly segments starting October second week.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 13:04 IST

Follow Us

YSR Telangana Party founder Y S Sharmila on Monday said any possibility of working with the Congress will be finalised by the end of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a meeting with senior functionaries and workers of the party and discussed various aspects in connection with the upcoming Telangana State Assembly elections, a press release said.

"The YSR Telangana Party chief stated that any possibility of working with the Congress will be finalised by the end of September, as the notification (for the assembly polls) timing is fast nearing. If no alliance fructifies, then the party will contest in all 119 Constituencies,” the release said.

Sharmila also said she would tour across all assembly segments starting October second week.

In today's meeting, the party chief assured the workers that their efforts will be recognised and their interests will be protected, the release added.

It was speculated that Sharmila would formally meet AICC leaders during the recently held Congress Working Committee meeting here a few days ago.

She earlier said that her discussions with Congress party on working together or a possible merger have come to a final stage. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 13:04 IST)
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsYSRY S Sharmila

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT