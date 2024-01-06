Revanth Reddy's meeting with Adani delegation triggers controversy in Telangana

"To promote their business interests, a short-seller company had released a report on the Adani Group. Rahul Gandhi was quick to link the group and the Union government. The Supreme Court had categorically said that the report may carry some news value but no evidence value. Now, what would Rahul Gandhi say about Revant Reddy’s meeting with the Adani Group representatives? In Telangana, if the Congress government talks to the Adani Group it is for investments, but in other states it is looting. Is this not a double standard? It's not just in Telangana. In the past, even Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan had held talks with Adani Group for investments,” BJP national leader and party Madhya Pradesh affairs in-charge, P Muralidhar Rao said on Friday.