Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Prominent BC leader Ponnala quits Congress, likely to join ruling BRS

Lakshmaiah is likely to join the ruling BRS though it was not immediately confirmed by either side. He is also likely to contest from the Janagaon segment on the ruling party ticket. Interestingly, Janagoan was one of the four segments for which BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not announced candidates. KCR in August itself had announced candidates for 115 of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly.