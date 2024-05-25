Kumaraswamy rakes up 2016 death of Siddarmaiah's son, Karnataka CM hits back

Bengaluru: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday raked up Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Rakesh’s death eight years ago and sought to know if the CM had sent him abroad and why his death was not probed.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s remarks, Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru, “Prajwal Revanna is facing allegations of rape. Hence, talking about my son Rakesh’s death after eight years for political reasons is stupidity. What is the connection now?”

Kumaraswamy made the remarks after the chief minister’s recent statement that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna fled the country with the knowledge of his family.

Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, “I would like to ask Siddaramahiah, did he send his son abroad to die? Will he take responsibility for his son's death? Why there was no inquiry after his death?”

Demanding that Siddaramaiah reveal details of how many people went abroad with his son, Kumaraswamy asked the chief minister if his son took his permission to go abroad, which event he went to attend and what happened there.