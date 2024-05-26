Three bodies retrieved from Papua New Guinea landslide, UN says

Sydney: Emergency teams pulled three bodies from the rubble of Papua New Guinea's massive landslide, the UN said on Sunday, warning the death toll would likely rise in the disaster where hundreds are feared dead.

Media in the Pacific nation north of Australia have said Friday's landslide buried more than 300 people and over 1,100 houses when it levelled Kaokalam village in Enga Province, about 600 km (370 miles) northwest of capital Port Moresby.

More than six villages have been impacted by the landslide in the province's Mulitaka region, said Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The three bodies were retrieved from an area where 50 to 60 homes had been destroyed, while six people, including a child, were pulled from rubble alive, the UN's Papua New Guinea office said in a statement.

It said many of those buried were yet to be located as search and rescue efforts continued in the mountainous area of the country, which shares the island of New Guinea with Indonesia.