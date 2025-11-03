<p>Hyderabad: Most passengers seated behind the bus driver were killed, while those behind the conductor survived the deadly accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana </a>that claimed 19 lives, one of the survivors said on Monday.</p>.<p>Recalling the horrific incident, the survivor said he was dozing in the bus when a loud thud jolted him awake, leaving him half-buried in gravel.</p>.<p>“Several people were buried under the gravel. The tipper lorry came from the opposite direction. I was seated on the left side of the bus. We managed to climb out, but those who were sitting behind the driver couldn’t make it — some of them died. I was seated three rows behind the conductor,” he told the media.</p>.Narrow road, stalled widening work led to accident, claims Telangana MLA Kale Yadaiah.<p>He further said he opened a window and escaped, with six others following. Later, another person broke the window panes to free more passengers.</p>.<p>A doctor at the government hospital in Chevella said the accident victims suffered fractures, facial, abdominal and leg injuries.</p>.<p>The injured persons were undergoing treatment, including administration of IV fluid, TT injections and referred to major state-run hospitals in Hyderabad.</p>.<p>According to TV visuals, half the bus was filled with gravel, trapping passengers inside.</p>.<p>The authorities deployed heavy earth-moving equipment to clear the wreckage of the ill-fated bus.</p>.<p>Chevella Inspector Sridhar sustained minor injuries during a rescue operation after an excavator ran over his leg, a police official said. </p>