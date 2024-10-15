Home
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits Foxconn's project, assures govt's support

CEO and chairman of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Sydney Lu, joined the meeting via video conference and discussed the current status of the project.
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 18:59 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 18:59 IST
