Telangana minister demands public apology from Pawan Kalyan over ‘evil eye’ remark

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday demanded a public apology from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his recent comments on Telangana people. The minister warned that Pawan Kalyan's films would not be allowed to screen in Telangana if he failed to apologise.</p><p>Venkat Reddy's warning came days after Pawan Kalyan alleged that Telangana had cast an "evil eye" on the development of Konaseema, which, he claimed, was one of the factors that led to the state's bifurcation. The Jana Sena chief's remarks have sparked widespread criticism across Telangana.</p><p>"Chiranjeevi is a sober man and stays away from controversies. Pawan Kalyan, who entered politics recently and has now become deputy chief minister, must clarify whether he made such remarks unknowingly or deliberately to insult the people of Telangana. If he offers a public apology, his films might run for a day or two; otherwise, they won't be allowed to release in Telangana," Venkat Reddy told reporters.</p><p>Pawan Kalyan's elder brother, actor Chiranjeevi, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress and served as Union Tourism Minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet. Hyderabad, capital city of Telangana is the hub of the Telugu film industry, with most Telugu movies produced in the city.</p><p>Pawan Kalyan, a leading Tollywood actor who transitioned into politics, founded the Jana Sena Party and contested the 2024 elections in alliance with the TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh. The coalition's victory brought him the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>During a recent visit to the Konaseema region, Pawan Kalyan claimed that the area's coconut groves were suffering because the "evil eye" of Telangana had fallen on them. He also suggested that the prosperity of the Godavari districts was one of the reasons for Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation. His remarks were made while touring plantations affected by seawater intrusion due to breaches in drainage channels.</p><p>Earlier, Congress MLA from Jadcherla, J Anirudh Reddy, had also criticised Pawan Kalyan's statement. "If Telangana has cast an evil eye on Godavari and Konaseema, why is Pawan Kalyan living in Hyderabad? He should sell his properties here and move to Vijayawada," Anirudh Reddy said.</p>