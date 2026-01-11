Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana: Police register case against nine after 300 stray dogs killed

The activists accused the Sarpanches and Gram Panchayat Secretaries of hiring two individuals to poison the dogs and later dump the carcasses on the outskirts of the villages.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsTelanganastray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us