Tiger attacks spark fear in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district

<p>Hyderabad: Villages including Dattayapalli, Ibrahimpur, Ralla Jangaon, Timmapur, Baswapur, and Turkapally,in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district are gripped by fear after two suspected tiger attacks on cattle over the past week.</p><p>Forest officials have warned residents not to venture out at night and have installed camera traps to monitor the big cat's movements. In the latest incident on Monday evening, the tiger killed one cow and grievously injured another while they grazed in Dattayapalli, before fleeing into nearby forests. Officials confirmed pug marks at the site. Cattle rearer G Srisailam from Dattayapalli recounted the ordeal and he had taken four cows to graze in forested areas on the village outskirts around 4 pm. Within half an hour, two cows fled in panic. He found one with deep neck wounds; it succumbed to its injuries as he watched helplessly. Terrified, Srisailam fled and alerted villagers. While one cow returned, the other two remained in the forest, raising fears they could become the tiger's next prey.</p><p>A similar incident occurred a week earlier in Ibrahimpur village, about six to seven km from Dattayapalli. Forest Range Officer Ramesh Naik said his team rushed to Dattayapalli upon learning of the attack and is now tracking the tiger. He urged locals to stay cautious and avoid confronting the animal if spotted.</p>