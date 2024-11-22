Home
Two people killed by Maoists in Telangana, police launch probe

A group of five Maoists attacked Ooka Ramesh, secretary of Penugolu village, at his home with knives. When his wife tried to intervene, they overpowered her and continued the assault before fleeing.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:14 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 11:14 IST
