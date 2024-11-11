Home
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar rescues woman who fell down under a running truck

The Union Minister Kumar, who was visiting Huzurabad Mandal, was about to cross the spot from opposite direction and stopped his vehicle on seeing the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 11:38 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 11:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBandi Sanjay Kumar

