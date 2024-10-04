Woman burnt to death on suspicion of witchcraft in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by a group of people on suspicion of practising blackmagic in a village in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident happened in Katriyal village of Ramayampet mandal on Thursday night when at least six people attacked the woman at her house and set her ablaze.</p>.<p>A senior police official said after getting information that a woman had been beaten up and set on fire, a police team immediately reached the village and shifted the injured woman to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.</p>.12 more arrested for killing five members of family on 'witchcraft' suspicion in Chhattisgarh.<p>The group, who accused the woman parctising black magic on one of their family members, argued with her and later attacked her, police said, based on a preliminary investigation.</p>.<p>A murder case was registered, and the accused were identified, police said. Further investigation is on.</p>