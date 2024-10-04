Home
Woman burnt to death on suspicion of witchcraft in Telangana

The incident happened in Katriyal village of Ramayampet mandal on Thursday night when at least six people attacked the woman at her house and set her ablaze.
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 08:59 IST

