Woman dies after being hit by former BRS MLA's car in Telangana

The car was being driven by a driver. The BRS leader, who was in the car later sent it to the police station and left in another car.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 09:07 IST

Hyderabad: A woman died after allegedly being hit by a former BRS MLA T Rajaiah's car in Hanumakonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the four-lane road at Madikonda in the district Saturday night, they said.

The car was being driven by a driver. Rajaiah, who was in the car, got the car stopped after some distance.

He sent the car involved in the accident to the police station and left in another car, police said.

The woman's husband complained to police about the incident and a case of accident was registered.

Published 21 July 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsRoad accidentBRS

