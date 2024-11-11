Home
Youth fires at man for sending daughter abroad to 'break' their friendship

The 25-year-old accused, who was a classmate of the man's daughter, fired one round with the airgun causing injury to the victim's right eye
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 19:03 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 19:03 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelangana

