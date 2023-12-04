'Thankful', says Raghav Chadha after Rajya Sabha suspension ends

New Delhi: The suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha ended on Monday, as the House adopted a motion to terminate the punishment after holding him guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media and adding names of MPs in a proposed Select Committee without their consent.

The Privileges Committee report on Chadha was tabled in the Uppper House by CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem in the afternoon following which BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao moved a motion ending the suspension considering it "sufficient punishment" for him.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11, the last day of Monsoon Session and he had approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

Soon after the House ended his suspension, Chadha participated in the discussion on The Post Office Bill, 2023, which he opposed.