The AI wave: Adapting India’s workforce

Over the past several decades, the United States has strategically leveraged its migration policies to attract cutting-edge talent from around the world, positioning itself as a beacon for innovation and technological advancement. By fostering a welcoming environment for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and researchers, the US has cultivated an ecosystem that thrives on the exchange of ideas and expertise. This influx of talent has been instrumental in propelling the nation to the forefront of the global technology landscape, enabling the emergence of iconic businesses of considerable size, scale, repute and geopolitical significance. From Silicon Valley giants to biotech pioneers, the contributions of immigrant entrepreneurs and innovators have been instrumental in shaping such a trajectory.