Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Student politics: The quiet on campuses and a democratic decline

With student elections still on hold, a generation may inherit the structures of democracy, but not its spirit.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 21:44 IST
India NewspoliticsKarnatakaElectionsDemocracySpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us