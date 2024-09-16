Those filled with hate not leaving any chance to defame the country: PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Training guns on the Opposition on the completion of 100 days in office in his third term, PM Modi on Monday said people filled with hate are trying to defame India and Gujarat. The prime minister was speaking at a function in Gujarat where he inaugurated many development projects.
He also said that those with negativity are targeting India’s unity and integrity, and want to divide the country. The PM's remarks were apparently targeted towards Rahul Gandhi whose recent statements in the US had triggered a political row.
He said that he chose to work even when the Opposition made fun of him. “In the first 100 days of my third term, they made fun of me and insulted me. But I chose not to respond to any of their insults and ensure that the government's agenda for 100 days was completed,” Modi said.
“Their hatred blinds them to the point where they seize every opportunity to defame India. They are also persistently targeting Gujarat. Therefore, Gujarat must remain vigilant and keep a close watch on these divisive elements,” he added.
“Some individuals are driven by hatred and seek to undermine the unity of our country. They want to fragment India and reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir,” he said about the poll-bound UT.
“Sardar Patel united over 500 states to form India, yet today, those hungry for power seek to divide our country,” he added.
Seizing an opportunity to attack the Opposition over the abrogation of Article 370, he said that some parties are now promising to restore Article 370. The Prime Minister was indicating at the National Conference’s poll promise. “(These individuals are) aiming to reintroduce dual Constitutions and legislations. These appeasement-driven people are crossing all limits,” he said.
He said that India has “no time to waste”. “We have to increase the development of India and also give a life of dignity to every Indian. Gujarat is becoming a huge hub of manufacturing. It is one of the most well-connected states in the country. The day isn’t far when Gujarat will give the first made-in-India transport aircraft, C295, to the nation,” he added.
The PM said that in the first 100 days, his government has undertaken work in critical sectors. “In the first 100 days, we have decided to construct 7 crore houses which is more than the population of many countries, with 4 crore houses already handed out in previous terms. We’ve also approved 12 new industrial cities, greenlit 8 highspeed road corridor projects, launched over 15 semi-highspeed Vande Bharat trains, and established a research fund of Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.
Modi said that the work undertaken in these 100 days has focused on all sectors which he said are critical to India’s rapid development.
Published 16 September 2024, 13:37 IST