Those filled with hate not leaving any chance to defame the country: PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi

He said that he chose to work even when the Opposition made fun of him. “In the first 100 days of my third term, they made fun of me and insulted me. But I chose not to respond to any of their insults and ensure that the government's agenda for 100 days was completed,” Modi said.

“Their hatred blinds them to the point where they seize every opportunity to defame India. They are also persistently targeting Gujarat. Therefore, Gujarat must remain vigilant and keep a close watch on these divisive elements,” he added.

“Some individuals are driven by hatred and seek to undermine the unity of our country. They want to fragment India and reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir,” he said about the poll-bound UT.

“Sardar Patel united over 500 states to form India, yet today, those hungry for power seek to divide our country,” he added.

Seizing an opportunity to attack the Opposition over the abrogation of Article 370, he said that some parties are now promising to restore Article 370. The Prime Minister was indicating at the National Conference’s poll promise. “(These individuals are) aiming to reintroduce dual Constitutions and legislations. These appeasement-driven people are crossing all limits,” he said.