Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

TMC leaders claim aggressive Ravneet Singh Bittu pushed Abu Taher in Lok Sabha

The lawmakers also said they were exercising their right to protest while the bills were being introduced, but they were rendered 'helpless by the throttling'.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us