Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Toxic smog cuts off visibility in several areas of North India

The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 16.1 degrees Celsius (61°F) on Thursday from 17 degrees C the previous day, weather officials said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 06:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 06:25 IST
India NewsSmogDelhiPollutionHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us