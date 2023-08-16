Tricolour unfurled in 75 forts

In larger initiative to conserve forts and nature and pay tributes to legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and freedom fighters, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of Indian Army and mountaineers unfurled the national tricolour in 75 forts coinciding with the Independence Day festivities.
Of these 75 forts, 47 are from Maharashtra.
Those who participated - it was a lifetime experience to be part of the 77th Independence Day - a memory that they would carry forward throughout their life.
“Over 650 Jawans from Indian Army along with nearly 500 fort admirers, adventurers of Maharashtra enthusiastically participated in this noble cause,” said veteran mountaineer and expedition leader Umesh Zirpe, who is the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering body of the state.
Pune’s popular adventure and mountaineering club Giripremi played a crucial role in coordinating and assisting the Southern Command in executing the event smoothly.
In addition to 47 forts in Maharashtra; one from each - Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa; on a total 50 forts, mountaineers trekked carrying the tricolour with them and hoisted it on the top.
“This was for the first time, such a grandiose ceremony of Independence Day celebration was carried out by mountaineers. A lot of groundwork has gone into it and was executed with precision,” said Zirpe.
Giripremi mountaineers trekked to the various forts in Pune district. Giripremi women mountaineers’ team who is preparing for their upcoming Mt. Sudarshan expedition, celebrated the occasion at fort Rohida, while Mt. Meru expedition team trekked to Fort Purandar.
Giripremi’s Founder President Ushaprabha Page, President Jayant Tulpule, Zirpe, along with other senior mountaineers keenly participated in the event.
Sahyadri forts are not just a pile of volcanic eruption, but its soil and the rock and the fortresses with bastions have epic historical anecdotes to reveal. All the mountaineers and fort lovers assembled early in the morning at the foot of the forts and warmly greeted Indian Army troops.
Going further, everyone trekked to the top of the forts, explained the history and geography of the forts to the Indian Army, and in between 09:00 -11:00, unfurled India’s tricolour on all fifty forts.
Along with Giripremi, district mountaineering associations of Nashik, Ahmadnagar, Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Sahyadrimitra Mahad, Maitri Pratishtan, Trekkshitij, Shri Shivavandaneshwar Sanvardhan Sanstha, Nashik Climbers and Rescue Association, Vainatey Sanstha, and Yoddha Trekkers actively participated in the smooth execution of the event.
This entire programme was chiefly coordinated by Bhushan Harshe, Suyash Mokashi, and Abhay Khedkar from Giripremi.
Additionally, Dr Amar Adke, Vinod Kamboj, Dilip Gite, Dayanand Koli, Rahul Meshram, Ranveer Gaikwad, Sudarshan Kulthe, Dr. Rahul Warange, Suraj Malusare, Rahul Chavhan, Ajit Jadhav, and Kishor Navkar, contributed wholeheartedly in ensuring the smooth logistical arrangement during the actual execution.
The list of forts include Pandavgad, Vairatgad, Chandan, Vandan, Pratapgad, Hadsar, Jivdhan, Shivneri, Chavand, Bhorgiri, Purandar, Torna, Rajgad, Visapur, Lohgad, Sinhagad, Tikona, Korigad, Tung, Rohida, Daulatabad, Antur, Samangad, Mahipalgad, Vishalgad, Panhala, Mahuli, Prabalgad, Raigad, Hatgad, Markandya, Ravala, Javala, Dhodap, Ramsej, Rajdeher, Chandvad, Bhaskargad, Bramhagiri, Dehergad, Ranjangiri, Aamadnagar, Ratangad, Bitangad, Kalalgad, Vishramgad and Harishchandragad (all in Maharashtra), Rajhansgad (Karnatak)a, Chaporagad (Goa),and Varangal Gad (Telangana).