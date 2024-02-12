Blockade over Kokborok script issue disrupts transport services in Tripura

Agartala: Train services and vehicular movement were severely impacted in tribal belts of Tripura, as the “indefinite” rail-road blockade over the Kokborok script issue by students’ bodies began on Monday.

The Tripura Central University has also suspended all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled for Monday and onwards, officials said.

“Movement on rail tracks, national highways and state highways in tribal regions remained suspended since morning, due to the blockades put up at several locations,” a senior police officer said.

“Blockades were erected at many places in West Tripura district. However, normal life was largely unaffected in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas (AMC),” District Magistrate (West Tripura), Visha Kumar, told PTI.