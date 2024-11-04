Home
CBSE to open office in Tripura after affiliated schools' dismal performance in board exams

After the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, 125 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools, and the CBSE's English-medium curriculum was introduced.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:35 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:35 IST
