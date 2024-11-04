CBSE to open office in Tripura after affiliated schools' dismal performance in board exams

<p>Agartala: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a> will open a sub-regional office in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agartala">Agartala</a> amid outrage over the dismal performance of state-run schools affiliated to it in board examinations, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>After the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> came to power in Tripura in 2018, 125 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools, and the CBSE's English-medium curriculum was introduced.</p>.<p>This year, while 61 per cent of students of these schools cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 per cent of students were successful in the class 12 exams.</p>.<p>The medium of education in these schools was earlier Bengali, and they used to function under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).</p>.CBSE asks affiliated schools to set up 'Composite Skill Labs'.<p>The state government will allocate suitable land for the CBSE office to strengthen educational infrastructure in the state, Education Department's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhijit Samajpati said.</p>.<p>The office will operate temporarily from a building of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, he said.</p>.<p>The sub-regional office will provide various services to the CBSE-affiliated schools, including admission assistance, subject corrections, student record updates, exam centre coordination, mark sheet corrections, grievance redressal and teacher training facilitation, Samajpati said.</p>.<p>"It will also work closely with state education bodies and other regional educational institutions to support smooth operations of the examination process and student development activities. This initiative will foster a stronger educational environment and expand learning opportunities for students throughout the state," he said.</p>.<p>Following the poor results, the opposition has been alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students, who studied in Bengali-medium schools till class 8 and were forced to appear in the board examinations in English, which resulted in the disaster. </p>