Congress accuses BJP of 'state-sponsored violence' in Tripura, warns of Manipur-like sitaution

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over "state-sponsored violence" in Tripura ahead of the panchayat polls, alleging that the state was treading down a "distressing path, echoing the turmoil witnessed in Manipur".
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of Congress Gaurav Gogoi and senior MP Tariq Anwar as AICC Observers to Tripura with regards to the violence and attacks on Congress workers and offices by the BJP after the announcement of the panchayat election schedule in the state.
Congress Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar alleged that party workers were facing "continuous unjust and violent" situations in Tripura from the "congenital rioters".
"In Tripura, under the current BJP administration, life for the Congress workers unfolds in a daily struggle against targeted violence and intimidation, simply for their political affiliation. The state has witnessed a disturbing breakdown of law and order, with the ruling party turning a blind eye to these atrocities", Kumar told reporters.
He claimed that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, around 1,000 incidents of violence and electoral violations were reported.
"Shockingly, no substantial actions have been taken against the perpetrators, highlighting a stark disregard for justice and fairness under the current regime. The plight of Congress workers serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by political dissenters in maintaining their democratic rights amidst an environment marred by unchecked aggression and impunity", he said.
Published 16 July 2024, 13:59 IST