<p>Bengaluru: The state health department has written to the district health officials to put in place measures to prevent the spread of seasonal influenza and to ensure they are prepared to handle any surge in cases. In a circular issued on Saturday, the department noted that seasonal influenza cases are expected to rise during winter– January to March and hence there is a need to be prepared.</p><p>According to the circular, the districts are expected to ensure sample collection from at least 5 per cent of ILI cases and 100 per cent of SARI cases and send them to mapped Influenza laboratories for Influenza testing. All the districts should ensure that there are sufficient stocks of PPE, N95 masks, and other essential logistics.</p><p>"Ensure availability of Oseltamivir of all dosages at all levels of health facilities. Consider Influenza vaccination for healthcare workers belonging to high-risk groups (elderly, pregnant women, persons with chronic illnesses)," the circular said. </p><p>The department also asked the districts to ensure availability and functioning of ventilators for proper management of critical Influenza cases and to take up enough awareness drives.</p><p>Seasonal Influenza (Seasonal Flu) is an infectious viral disease that spreads mainly through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The illness is usually self-limiting and lasts for 5-7 days, with generally low morbidity and mortality. However, infants, the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and those on long-term medications-especially steroids-are at higher risk of complications and may require hospitalization.</p>