Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested for entering Tripura without any valid document

'The five Bangladeshi citizens identified as Litan Das (37), Babul Das (26), Pankaj Sarkar (18), Nikku Sarkar (22) and Rupan Das (26) sneaked into Khowai after crossing over border fencing at Ashrambari, a border village and were going to Santirbazar in South Tripura district,' the officer said.